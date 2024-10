The death has taken place in London of Ailish Coyle Benaicha, formerly from Glenvar. Deeply missed by her loving family, friends and neighbours in London, Glasgow and Donegal.

Rest in Peace

Funeral will take place in London with burial in Herongate Wood Cemetery, Brentwood, Essex on Friday 1st November 2024.

Mass will be offered for Ailish in St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar on Sunday 26th October at 6pm.