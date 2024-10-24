Being taught in corridors and store rooms the reality for students of Scoil Mhuire Milford

Being taught in corridors and store rooms is the stark reality for students of Scoil Mhuire Milford.

The current school building was built in the 1950s and is in a state of deterioration.

There’s also serious road safety concerns over the location of the school with a number of collisions there over the years.

A campaign for a new school building is underway.

Louise McLaron, of the Milford Parents Association told the Nine til Noon Show that staff and students are having to endure cramped conditions daily:

Fr Stephen Gorman, is Chair of the Board of Management at Scoil Mhuire Milford, he’s confirmed a parcel of land has been gifted to the school for the development of a new building.

However, he says there doesn’t appear to be any appetite from the Department of Education to progress plans:

Agriculture, Food and the Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue has agreed to meet with representatives tomorrow.