Council DCB Committee told that application downgrades continue despite all the scientific evidence

Members of Donegal County Council’s Defective Blocks Committee have again criticised the downgrading of applications because of the department’s adherence to IS465.

Cllr Thomas Sean Devine said it was a disgrace that figures presented to a meeting today show that despite the recent scientific focus on sulphite attack, the number of downgrades has increased by nine to 120 since the last meeting. Cllr Joy Beard asked that the committee wrote to the Attorney General seeking clarity as the legality of concentrating on IS465, despite all the scientific evidence to the contrary.

Meanwhile, Committee Chair Cllr Martin McDermott said he does believe a long awaited meeting with Department officials will take place in the coming weeks.

It’s likely to take place in Dublin in December.

