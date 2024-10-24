Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Counterfeit goods seized from retail premises in Derry

Counterfeit goods worth over £200,000 have been seized from retail premises in Derry, Bangor, Belfast and Lisburn.

Inspections were carried out by Trading Standards Officers after receiving intelligence that local retailers were selling counterfeit goods.

Complaints were also received from consumers who had purchased what they believed to be genuine branded clothing, only to discover that the items were fake and of extremely poor quality.

Goods including branded clothing, trainers, handbags, mobile phone covers, chargers, headphones and ear pods were discovered.

