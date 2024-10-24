LUH has been the eighth most overcrowded hospital in Ireland so far this year

Letterkenny University Hospital has been the eighth most overcrowded hospital in the country so far this year.

An analysis of the first 10 months of the year carried out by the INMO shows that between January 2nd and this morning, there were 4,145 admitted patients awaiting beds in Letterkenny. Of those, 1,525 were on Emergency Department trollies.

Nationally, the figure is in excess of 100,000.

Sligo, with a total of 6,321, was the fourth busiest, and when the Sligo and Letterkenny totals are combined, it gives a North West total of 10,466, which is over 10% of the national total.

The highest figure of almost 19,000 was recorded in Limerick, followed by Cork and Galway.

This morning, there were 24 admitted patients without beds in Letterkenny. 10 of them on Emergency Department trollies.