Man and woman attacked in Derry in early hours of this morning

Investigations are underway in Derry into an attack on a man and woman in the early hours of this morning.

The pair who were in a parked vehicle in the Strand Road were assaulted at around 2:20am.

Prior to the incident, it’s understood criminal damage was caused to the vehicle when a bicycle was thrown at it.

The man was treated in hospital for injuries sustained.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the attack or who may have relevant dashcam footage to call them on 101.