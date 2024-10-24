Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Man and woman attacked in Derry in early hours of this morning

Investigations are underway in Derry into an attack on a man and woman in the early hours of this morning.

The pair who were in a parked vehicle in the Strand Road were assaulted at around 2:20am.

Prior to the incident, it’s understood criminal damage was caused to the vehicle when a bicycle was thrown at it.

The man was treated in hospital for injuries sustained.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the attack or who may have relevant dashcam footage to call them on 101.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News

Ailish Coyle Benaicha, London, formerly of Glenvar

24 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Man and woman attacked in Derry in early hours of this morning

24 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Inishowen MD passes 2025 Budget

24 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Counterfeit goods seized from retail premises in Derry

24 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News

Ailish Coyle Benaicha, London, formerly of Glenvar

24 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Man and woman attacked in Derry in early hours of this morning

24 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Inishowen MD passes 2025 Budget

24 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Counterfeit goods seized from retail premises in Derry

24 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government “incompetent” when it comes to housing – Deputy Doherty

24 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Council DCB Committee told that application downgrades continue despite all the scientific evidence

24 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube