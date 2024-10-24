PSNI to re-engage with previous high-risk victims of gender based violence

The PSNI is to re-engage with previous high-risk victims of gender based violence in the North.

It comes as it’s been revealed six women and a girl have been murdered so far this year.

This includes two women in Derry, who were killed just days apart in separate incidents.

57 year old Sophie Watson’s body was discovered with a number of stab wounds in the Ashgrove Park area of Magherafelt on Sunday the 18th of August.

While 65 year old Montserrat Martorell was raped and killed the following Saturday.

Tara Griffiths has the details: