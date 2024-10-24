Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
PSNI to re-engage with previous high-risk victims of gender based violence

The PSNI is to re-engage with previous high-risk victims of gender based violence in the North.

It comes as it’s been revealed six women and a girl have been murdered so far this year.

This includes two women in Derry, who were killed just days apart in separate incidents.

57 year old Sophie Watson’s body was discovered with a number of stab wounds in the Ashgrove Park area of Magherafelt on Sunday the 18th of August.

While 65 year old Montserrat Martorell was raped and killed the following Saturday.

Tara Griffiths has the details:

Wind energy companies concerned at “anti-wind” county development plans

24 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Yellow box to be installed at Cullion Road turn off on the Four Lane road

24 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Punctuality of Donegal Town – Dublin bus raised in Dáil Chamber

24 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Driver tests positive for cannabis in Ballyshannon

24 October 2024
