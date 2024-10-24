Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Significant increase in roads funding for Letterkenny Milford MD needed – Cllr McBride

A Letterkenny Councillor says there needs to be a significant increase in the amount of government funding for roads in the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District.

Cllr Michael McBride told the council’s budget meeting this week that with over 107 kilometres of roads in the district, the current provision for road improvements will cover just 1.3 kilometres.

At this rate, he says, it would take 90 years to get everything needed done.

Cllr McBride says the Municipal District budget is a box ticking exercise, because members cannot have a meaningful discussion in the absence of proper figures:

