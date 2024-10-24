Tánaiste’s announcing €2 million in funding for Lebanon today

The Tánaiste’s announcing €2 million in funding for Lebanon, at a conference in Paris today.

Discussions will focus on the need for a diplomatic solution to the current conflict, and encourage pledges of humanitarian support, and support for Lebanese institutions, including the Lebanese Armed Forces.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Micheál Martin said the scale of the death, destruction and displacement being witnessed in Lebanon is ‘completely unacceptable.’

He says the violence has to stop, and he’s again calling for an immediate ceasefire and de-escalation across the region.