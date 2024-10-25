Activist urges young people to vote on the housing crisis

A community campaigner in Donegal says he hopes young people in Donegal will come out to vote in the forthcoming general election.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Liam Whyte said he believes the housing crisis will be one of the defining issue of the forthcoming general election, with the defective blocks crisis set to be a particular point of debate in Donegal.

However, he said the fact that most young people cannot hope to buy a house needs to be highlighted, and he’s hopeful that they will vote with that in mind…………