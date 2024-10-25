Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Activist urges young people to vote on the housing crisis

 

A community campaigner in Donegal says he hopes young people in Donegal will come out to vote in the forthcoming general election.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Liam Whyte said he believes the housing crisis will be one of the defining issue of the forthcoming general election, with the defective blocks crisis set to be a particular point of debate in Donegal.

However, he said the fact that most young people cannot hope to buy a house needs to be highlighted, and he’s hopeful that they will vote with that in mind…………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Top Stories

Eight AIB branches to be refurbished in Donegal

25 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Glenties MD adopts 2025 provisional budget

25 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

FF decision to add Claudia Kennedy to the GE ticket was a shock – Blaney

25 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Activist urges young people to vote on the housing crisis

25 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Top Stories

Eight AIB branches to be refurbished in Donegal

25 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Glenties MD adopts 2025 provisional budget

25 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

FF decision to add Claudia Kennedy to the GE ticket was a shock – Blaney

25 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Activist urges young people to vote on the housing crisis

25 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Justice Minister proposes meeting with Creeslough families next week

25 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for urgent update of defibrillator register in Donegal

25 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube