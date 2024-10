Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon won the Donegal U21 Shield Final as they defeated Setanta by 0-15 to 2-4 in the decider at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy.

The Ernesiders led by 0-8 to 1-2 at the break.

Inspired by man of hte match Danny Breen (picture), Aodh Ruadh fended off the Setanta challenge to see out the game and to bring the shield back south of the Gap and to Fr. Tierney Park.