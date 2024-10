Burt are the Donegal Under-21 hurling champions after they edged out St. Eunan’s by 0-18 to 2-9 in a well contested decider played at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy.

After a close first half, the sides went in level with the scoreline reading Burt 0-9, St. Eunan’s 1-6.

The Letterkenny side led briefly in the second half, but Burt got back in front and in the end ran out winners by three points.