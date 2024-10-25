Drug driver arrested in Letterkenny

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Letterkenny.

The Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit made the arrest yesterday after the driver tested positive for cocaine.

Their car was subsequently seized for failing to have a valid NCT.

Elsewhere, a car was stopped by the Donegal Town Roads Policing Unit. Gardai then discovered that two of the tyres were defective/badly worn.

The driver was escorted to a nearby tyre centre to rectify the matter and a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice is to be issued.

Gardai are urging all road users to act responsibility over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

They’re warning that they will be out on the roads this weekend conducting speed checks and high visibility checkpoints.