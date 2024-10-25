Eamonn Kelly on San Remo win: “To come out on the top step of the podium was a real treat”

Eamonn Kelly and his co-driver Gordon Noble won the prestigious Rally San Remo in Italy last weekend.

Rally San Remo is a famous event on the European Historic Rally Championship circuit, with the route dating back to 1928.

The Donegal driver finished top of the pile in a BMW M3 and this rally was a particularly special event for the Frosses man to compete in as it was the first time he had ever competed in the same rally as his father, Donagh Kelly.

Donagh, along with co-driver Rory Kennedy, finished in 6th position overall.

Speaking to Highland’s Oisin Kelly, Eamonn Kelly was delighted with the way it went and says “to come out on the top step of the podium was a real treat”…