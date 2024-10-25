Eight AIB branches to be refurbished in Donegal

Eight AIB bank branches are to be refurbished in Donegal as part of a €40 million programme.

The branches in Letterkenny, Buncrana, Carndonagh and Killybegs will receive full refurbishments, while Ballybofey, Ballyshannon, Donegal Town and Dungloe branches will have interior and exterior improvements made.

Branch upgrades will cover 112 branches including 35 refurbishments, reducing our operational carbon emissions by a further 10%.

Branch refurbishments include investment in banking halls, enhanced customer experience with clear interaction space and privacy when our customers need it and will also have Autism friendly standards applied

Further improvements in accessibility for our customers with ATMs to be upgraded to enhance the service for our visually impaired customers.

AIB is committed to maintaining its nationwide branch presence, including its current range of cash services.

AIB has begun a strategic investment programme in its branch network, investing €40 million by the end of 2025 in a range of upgrades to branches and ATMs. This investment will reduce our operational carbon emissions by a further 10%, and along with our certified renewable electricity from two solar farms in Wexford, will help support AIB’s strategy to be net zero across Scope 1 and 2 emissions* by 2030. In Donegal the Letterkenny, Buncrana, Carndonagh and Killybegs branches will receive a full refurbishment, while Ballybofey, Ballyshannon, Donegal Town and Dungloe branches will have interior and exterior improvements made.

AIB has the largest branch network in Ireland, serving over 3 million customers and the bank employs 10,000 people throughout the country. This major investment demonstrates AIB’s commitment to maintaining its branch network and cash services, supporting the aims of the Government’s recently published National Payments Strategy.

AIB also significantly contributes to our communities through the annual AIB Community €1 Million Fund, which has supported over 150 charities across Ireland to date and another 70 this year.

Donegal Regional Retail Director, Barry Cooley said “AIB has a longstanding commitment to communities across County Donegal and we’re proud to continue that by refurbishing our Letterkenny, Buncrana, Carndonagh and Killybegs branches, with improvements made to our Ballybofey, Ballyshannon, Donegal Town and Dungloe branches. While our customers are availing of our digital services more, they also like to be able to come and talk with us for financial advice and for we’re looking forward to meeting them in our newly upgraded branches.”

Managing Director of Retail Banking Geraldine Casey said “We are delighted to announce this major €40 million investment in our nationwide branch network. While the vast majority of our customers manage their day to day finances, when they want and where they want digitally, we recognise that they also value the face to face service provided in our branches, particularly when it comes to important financial decisions and support. Our branches will be places where all our customers are comfortable discussing their finances with us in a welcoming environment. That’s why we’re investing €40 million to upgrade these locations and supporting AIB’s strategy to further lower our carbon emissions. We remain committed to these communities and look forward to making further investments in our branch network in the future.”

The 35 branches which are to be refurbished by the end of 2025 on a phased basis include:

Phase One: Clifden, Dunmanway, Ennistymon, Killarney, Killorglin, Letterkenny, Millstreet, Tallaght, Tubbercurry, Tullow

Phase Two: Abbeyfeale, Athy, Ballinamore, Ballinrobe, Buncrana, Cahir, Caherciveen, Carndonagh, Carrick-on-Suir, Cashel, Castleblayney, Castletownbere, Cobh, Dundrum Town Centre, Dingle, Edenderry, Kenmare, Killaloe, Killybegs, Kilmallock, Lismore, Rathdowney, Spiddal, Western Road (Cork), Youghal