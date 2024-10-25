Errigal Ciaran pip Trillick to win Tyrone SFC Final

Errigal Ciaran defeated the defending champions Trillick in a pulsating Tyrone Senior Football Championship Final under the Healy Park floodlights, coming out on top by 0-12 to 1-8.

There was precious little between the sides in the first half, at the end of which Errigal Ciaran led by seven points to six.

Errigal Ciaran raced into a four point lead – 11 points to seven – ten minutes into the second half.

But Trillick fought back with Ciaran Daly’s goal giving them hope and the sides were level with a quarter of the game still to play.

However, Errigal Ciaran had the extra edge and went on to lift the silverware with Ruairi Canavan getting the crucial score.

With all the details here’s Francis Mooney’s full-time report.