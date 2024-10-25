Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
FF decision to add Claudia Kennedy to the GE ticket was a shock – Blaney

A Fianna Fail councillor in Donegal has said the decision by party HQ to add Claudia Kennedy to the general election ticket in Donegal was made to increase the number of female candidates being fielded by the party nationally.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Cllr Lima Blaney questioned whether a third candidate was necessary, and suggested that if a third candidate was to be added, Cllr Michael Naughton, who was narrowly defeated at the party’s convention by former Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher.

Cllr Blaney told Greg Hughes the decision came as a shock to himself and other party members…………

