Homelessness figures fall in the North West, but increase nationally

The government has issued its homelessness report for August, with very little change in the local figures.

In the North West, 147 adults accessed services, down 16 on the August figure, with 51 of them doing so in Donegal, down one on the previous month.

There were 18 families registered as homeless in the region in July, down five, with 48 dependent children, a fall of three.

Nationally, 14,760 people were registered as homeless in September, including 4,561 children.

It is yet another record for the number of people in emergency accommodation.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien says his department is working to prevent people from entering homelessness, particularly in cases where people are facing eviction……

