An inspection of the proposed site for a new school building for Scoil Mhuire, Milford, is to take place within the next three weeks.

Minister Charlie McConalogue received confirmation from Education Minister Norma Foley this evening.

Yesterday, the cramped conditions endured by staff and pupils were highlighted, including teaching taking place in corridors and storage cupboards.

Minister McConalogue says the inspection will kickstart a much-needed new development: