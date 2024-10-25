MEP calls for scrapping of clock changes

An Irish MEP says the biannual clock change is “no longer fit for today’s world,” in a bid to scrap the practice.

The European Parliament had supported legislation to abolish moving the clocks in 2019 – however, EU governments couldn’t agree on beginning the change in summertime or wintertime hours.

Brexit also caused concern, possibly creating two time zones on the island of Ireland, as the UK wouldn’t have to follow EU rules.

With clocks going back this Sunday, Ireland South MEP, Sean Kelly, says he believes the UK would support getting rid of the clock change………….