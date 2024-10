Motorists are being fleeced.

That’s according to Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty who says drivers in rural areas particularly, where transport is vital due to the lack of infrastructure are being hit the hardest.

He also appealed to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien to scrap planned toll increases. The Minister agreed that the plans to increase toll rates on some roads should not go ahead.

Deputy Doherty questioned why the Government is making it increasingly difficult for motorists: