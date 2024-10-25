Tensions ‘palpable’ in yesterdays DCC Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme commitee meeting

Tensions at a Donegal County Council meeting yesterday were ‘palpable’ as the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block committee heard that legislation for a scheme to remediate social housing affected by the crisis, will not be signed off on until next year due to the upcoming general election.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle told the chamber that it’s time to get real about how tenants of social houses in DCB homes are living on a day to day basis.

He said while some tenants were able to be rehomed, that is not the case for the vast majority.

Cllr McMonagle also called for a united front among elected members and officials and for the end of the drip feeding of information, as he says the council is withholding information.

The Council responded denying that information is being withheld intentionally.

Cllr McMonagle says the anger is right across the board: