Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Tensions ‘palpable’ in yesterdays DCC Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme commitee meeting

Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford

Tensions at a Donegal County Council meeting yesterday were ‘palpable’ as the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block committee heard that legislation for a scheme to remediate social housing affected by the crisis, will not be signed off on until next year due to the upcoming general election.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle told the chamber that it’s time to get real about how tenants of social houses in DCB homes are living on a day to day basis.

He said while some tenants were able to be rehomed, that is not the case for the vast majority.

Cllr McMonagle also called for a united front among elected members and officials and for the end of the drip feeding of information, as he says the council is withholding information.

The Council responded denying that information is being withheld intentionally.

Cllr McMonagle says the anger is right across the board:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Audio, Top Stories

Homelessness figures fall in the North West, but increase nationally

25 October 2024
Top Stories, News

Lifford Stranorlar MD passes 2025 budget

25 October 2024
Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tensions ‘palpable’ in yesterdays DCC Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme commitee meeting

25 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Drug driver arrested in Letterkenny

25 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Audio, Top Stories

Homelessness figures fall in the North West, but increase nationally

25 October 2024
Top Stories, News

Lifford Stranorlar MD passes 2025 budget

25 October 2024
Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tensions ‘palpable’ in yesterdays DCC Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme commitee meeting

25 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Drug driver arrested in Letterkenny

25 October 2024
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

MEP calls for scrapping of clock changes

25 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube