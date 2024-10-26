Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Calls for speed ramps at St. Mura’s National School, Tooban

An Inishowen councillor is advocating for ramps or raised tables to address the persistent speeding problem outside St. Mura’s National School, Tooban.

Cllr Paul Canning expressed concern that signs have been ineffective in deterring motorists from driving dangerously near the school, posing a serious safety risk to students.

He highlighted that numerous councillors have raised this issue with the council, but speed contiues to be an issue.

Cllr Canning argued that ramps are necessary to enforce speed limits, even if they are not typically used on regional roads:

