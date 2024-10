Errigal Ciaran avenged last year’s disappointment as they overcame reigning Champions Trillick in last night’s Tyrone Senior Football Championship Final.

Trillick, who defeated Errigal Ciaran in the 2023 decider, were beaten 0-12 to 1-08 at Healy Park in Omagh.

After the game, victorious manager Enda McGinley spoke to Francis Mooney about the pressures that come with managing a club with the pedigree of Errigal Ciaran…