A number of drivers have been caught speeding in Buncrana over the last few days.

Gardaí say speed checks will continue over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Detections included speeds of 104 and 106 km/h in 80 km/h zones, as well as 137, 126, and 121 km/h in a 100 km/h speed zone.

Gardaí are urging motorists to arrive alive this weekend by slowing down.

Fixed penalty notices have been issued as a result.