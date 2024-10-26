Man (20s) dies in Sligo collision

A man in his 20s has died in a crash in County Sligo.

The single-car collision happened in the early hours of this morning.

The driver of the car was killed when it crashed on the R294 at Drimina outside Tubbercurry at about 3.45 this morning.

No one else was injured.

The local coroner has been notified and arrangements are being made for a post-mortem exam.

The road is currently closed for a forensic examination, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 2 and 4 o’clock this morning – including those with dash-cam footage – to contact them.

It follows a fatal crash involving a lorry on Dublin’s north quays yesterday afternoon, in which a pedestrian in his 50s was killed – and comes as Gardaí carry out a nationwide road safety campaign across the bank holiday weekend.