Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Man (20s) dies in Sligo collision

A man in his 20s has died in a crash in County Sligo.

The single-car collision happened in the early hours of this morning.

The driver of the car was killed when it crashed on the R294 at Drimina outside Tubbercurry at about 3.45 this morning.

No one else was injured.

The local coroner has been notified and arrangements are being made for a post-mortem exam.

The road is currently closed for a forensic examination, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 2 and 4 o’clock this morning – including those with dash-cam footage – to contact them.

It follows a fatal crash involving a lorry on Dublin’s north quays yesterday afternoon, in which a pedestrian in his 50s was killed – and comes as Gardaí carry out a nationwide road safety campaign across the bank holiday weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Audio, Top Stories

Water safety advice issued for Bank Holiday weekend

26 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Two men die in County Antrim road traffic collision

26 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Weather warning issued for Donegal

26 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Man (20s) dies in Sligo collision

26 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Audio, Top Stories

Water safety advice issued for Bank Holiday weekend

26 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Two men die in County Antrim road traffic collision

26 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Weather warning issued for Donegal

26 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Man (20s) dies in Sligo collision

26 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Gardaí tell drivers to ‘arrive alive’ after numerous speeding offences in Buncrana

26 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for speed ramps at St. Mura’s National School, Tooban

26 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube