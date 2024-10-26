PSNI & NIFRS release joint Halloween safety appeal

Police in Derry City & Strabane are working with partners to ensure people stay safe over the Halloween period.

A joint statement has been released by the PSNI and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Chief Inspector Yvonne McManus said that Halloween is typically a busy time for emergency services, and an increase in callouts is to be expected. Neighbourhood and Local Policing Team officers will be on patrol to reassure local residents and businesses. CI McManus says while most people are responsible, consideration must be made for others.

NIFRS Station Commander, Bryan McCaul, is urging people to be fire-aware and to enjoy themselves. He says fireworks are explosives that can set fire to property, the environment, and clothing, causing serious injury. Sparklers can also cause injury and should not be given to children under five. Leather gloves should be worn when using them. Parents are reminded that costumes can be highly flammable and should ensure that children are properly supervised and kept away from open flames. If clothing catches fire, STOP, DROP, and ROLL to quickly put the flames out.