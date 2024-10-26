Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ruaidhri Higgins “gutted” as Derry’s title dreams go up in smoke at Inchicore

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins

Derry City’s defeat to St. Patrick’s Athletic last night means their long wait for a third League Of Ireland Premier Division title will continue.

Shelbourne’s win over Drogheda means it’s now a two-horse-race between Shels and Shamrock Rovers for the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title.

Rovers play Dundalk tomorrow and a win at Oriel Park will put the pressure on Damien Duff’s Shelbourne side to go to The Brandywell next Friday needing a win to claim the title.

Derry, however, have a fight on their hands to stay in the top three.

After last night’s game, Candy Stripes manager Ruaidhri Higgins was “gutted” with the outcome of their league campaign…

