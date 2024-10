Slaughtneil have beaten Banagher 0-16 to 0-04 in this afternoon’s Derry Senior Hurling Final at Owenbeg.

Slaughtneil raced into a three-point lead early in the first half and never looked back – they led 0-08 to 0-02 at half time.

It was more of the same in the second period as the reigning champions ran out comfortable 12-point winners to claim the Derry Senior Hurling Final once again.

After the game, Slaughtneil captain Mark McGuigan spoke to Michael McMullan…