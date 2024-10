Institute have defeated Newington 1-0 to maintain their good form in the NIFL Championship.

It’s now three wins out of the last three games for ‘Stute.

A stunning Mikhail Kennedy free-kick on 12 minutes was enough to give the visitors the points.

In other games, Ballyclare won 3-1 at home to Newry and Ards had a 3-1 home win over Armagh.