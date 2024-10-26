Weather warning issued for Donegal

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for Donegal.
The alert is valid from 2 o’clock tomorrow afternoon until 10 o’clock.
Met Eireann says rain will be persistent and heavy at times, with a possibility of localised flooding.
