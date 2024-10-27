Detectives in Derry appeal for information after woman was sexually assaulted

Detectives investigating a sexual assault on a woman in Derry have issued an appeal for information and witnesses.

The incident occurred during the early hours of this morning, at approximately 1.15am in the Lecky Road area of the city.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was approached by an unknown man who pulled her into a nearby alleyway where he sexually assaulted her, and also repeatedly hit her to the face and banged her head off a wall.

She sustained serious facial and other injuries as a result of this terrifying ordeal that she was only able to escape from after her attacker let her go.

She required hospital treatment for her injuries and has understandably been left extremely distressed and shaken by what happened.

The suspect is a white man, of broad build with dark hair and was wearing a dark short puffer style jacket and light-coloured trainers.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Lecky Road area this morning between 1.15am and 1.35am and witnessed what happened or noticed anything suspicious to make contact.

They would also be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam, CCTV or mobile footage of the area during this period of time that we could examine.