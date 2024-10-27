Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ingram takes British Rally Championship – Donegal’s Ryan McHugh 2nd in Juniors

Photo: British Rally Championship on Facebook

Chris Ingram and co-driver Alex Kihurani clinched the Probite British Rally Championship (BRC) title with a stunning victory at a thrilling season-ending Cambrian Rally yesterday.

William Creighton and co-driver Liam Regan were locked in an intense fight for the rally win and ultimately the coveted BRC title but Ingram held on to claim the championship.

The Junior spoils from the weekend went to BRC newcomer Craig Rahill with Conor Smith on the notes in their Ford Fiesta Rally4.

The young Irish pairing won with 48 seconds to spare from Donegal’s Ryan McHugh/Arthur Kierans in their similar machine.

