Newbridge are Derry Senior Football Champions after their 1-12 to 2-08 victory over Glen in today’s decider at Celtic Park.

After the game, Michael McMullan caught up with Newbridge’s Conor McGrogan who says it is “a dream come true”…

Today’s Derry Intermediate Final between Faughanvale and Ballinderry finished level after extra time and a replay will be played.