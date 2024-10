Newbridge have beaten All Ireland Club Champions Glen in the Derry SFC Final at Celtic Park this afternoon.

It finished 1-12 to 2-08 after an exhilarating contest.

Newbridge have ended a 35-year wait for a Derry Senior title, putting an end to Glen’s quest for a fourth county title in a row in the process.

Michael McMullan was at Celtic Park for Highland Radio Sunday Sport…