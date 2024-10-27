Over 100 customers affected by power outage on Arranmore Island

A number of homes and businesses are without power this afternoon on Arranmore Island.
107 customers are affected.
ESB say they are working to repair the fault.
The fault was reported at 13.22pm and power is expected to be restored by 15.15pm.
A number of homes and businesses are without power this afternoon on Arranmore Island.
107 customers are affected.
ESB say they are working to repair the fault.
The fault was reported at 13.22pm and power is expected to be restored by 15.15pm.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland