Reaction from Termon Ladies Ulster 1/4 Final win: Kevin McGettigan, Geraldine McLaughlin & Roisin McCafferty

Termon have progressed to the Ulster Senior Ladies Football Championship Semi Final after their 1-11 to 0-05 win over St. McCartan’s of Tyrone at the Burn Road this afternoon.

Evelyn McGinley’s first half goal helped Termon sail into a 10-point half time lead.

Termon were aided by the evergreen Geraldine McLaughlin as she hit 0-08 of her side’s total tally.

After the game, McLaughlin said it was the defensive effort she was happiest with today.

“Our defence was outstanding today” she told Maureen O’Donnell, who also spoke to Roisin McCafferty…

Termon manager Kevin McGettigan also praised his side’s display today saying he was “very pleased with the performance”…