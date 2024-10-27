RNLI, Water Safety Ireland and the Coast Guard issue water safety advice for October Bank Holiday

Water Safety Ireland, the Coast Guard, and the RNLI are reminding the public to prioritise water safety this October Bank Holiday.

As colder temperatures and darker evenings arrive, water-based activities continue year-round, increasing risks.

Recent bad weather has heightened the unpredictability of seas, with large waves and swells posing significant risks.

If you plan on going swimming this Bank Holiday, bring a means of communication, check the weather and tide forecasts, and inform someone of your plans.

Always go with a buddy and inform someone of your plans.

Enter the water gradually to avoid cold water shock.

Wear a brightly coloured swim cap and consider using a tow float.

Know your limits and swim parallel to the shore.

In the event of a rip current, stay calm, swim parallel to the shore to escape the current, and float to conserve energy if needed.

If you see somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast, or think they are in trouble, dial 112 or 999 and ask for the Coast Guard.