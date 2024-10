Termon Ladies have beaten St. McCartan’s of Tyrone in this afternoon’s Ulster Senior Ladies Championship Quarter Final at the Burn Road.

The Donegal County Champions started well and a first half goal from Evelyn McGinley put the home side fully in control.

Having led by 10 points at half time, Termon cruised to a comfortable 1-11 to 0-05 victory.

Maureen O’Donnell was at the Burn Road for Highland Radio Sunday Sport…