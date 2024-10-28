Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal driver caught driving 95km/h in a 60km/h speed zone

A Donegal driver was caught driving in excess of a 60km/hr speed limit, as part of an Garda Síochána’s Bank Holiday Roads Policing Operation.

The detection was made, when the driver clocked in 95km/hr on the N13, Carrowreagh, Bridge End, Donegal.

Since 7am on Thursday provisional figures highlight that over 1200 drivers in Ireland have been detected driving in excess of the posted speed limit.

147 people have died on the roads in 2024 – including 3 people over the bank holiday weekend.

Gardai say that’s 10 fewer than at this stage in 2023 – and follows concerns at the level of fatalities at the start of this year.

Superintendent Liam Geraghty believes compliance has improved in the middle part of the year, but there are plenty out there who ignore the rules of the road.

 

