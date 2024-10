A number of cars have been damaged in Ballybofey during a spate of criminal damage incidents.

Between 7pm on Wednesday evening last and 9:30am on Thursday morning, the wipers were pulled off six cars in Navenny Carpark.

Wiper brackets were bent and broken also while one of the cars was scraped along the passenger door.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who observed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact them in Letterkenny.