DCC to liase with TII with view towards installing climbing lane at Blue Banks

Donegal County Council is to liaise with Transport Infrastructure Ireland with a view towards installing a climbing lane at the Blue Banks on the N56.

The issue was raised by Cllr Michael McBride, who told members he believes such a development is necessary.

Senior officials replied that a Climbing Lane was considered during the design phase for the recently completed works on the N56, but the road alignment at this location did not and still does not meet the threshold in the TII Road Design Standards for the provision of a Climbing Lane.

Cllr McBride is asking for that threshold to be explained and reviewed: