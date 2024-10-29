Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

DCC to liase with TII with view towards installing climbing lane at Blue Banks

Donegal County Council is to liaise with Transport Infrastructure Ireland with a view towards installing a climbing lane at the Blue Banks on the N56.

The issue was raised by Cllr Michael McBride, who told members he believes such a development is necessary.

Senior officials replied that a Climbing Lane was considered during the design phase for the recently completed works on the N56, but the road alignment at this location did not and still does not meet the threshold in the TII Road Design Standards for the provision of a Climbing Lane.

Cllr McBride is asking for that threshold to be explained and reviewed:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Top Stories

Silver Mtec trailer stolen in Letterkenny

29 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

People urged to rethink buying or using fireworks this Halloween

29 October 2024
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 23ú Samhain… An tOireachtas le Conor ó Gallchóir

29 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Cars damaged during spate of criminal damage incidents in Ballybofey

29 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Top Stories

Silver Mtec trailer stolen in Letterkenny

29 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

People urged to rethink buying or using fireworks this Halloween

29 October 2024
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 23ú Samhain… An tOireachtas le Conor ó Gallchóir

29 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Cars damaged during spate of criminal damage incidents in Ballybofey

29 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Van fire in Porthall believed to have been started maliciously

29 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Glass chippings stolen from grave in Carndonagh

29 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube