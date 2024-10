Green glass chippings have been stolen from a grave in Carndonagh.

The chippings were laid on the grave, located in the adjoining graveyard of the Sacred Heart Church in July.

It’s understood the entire quantity of chippings were removed at some stage between July 17th and October 17th.

Gardai are appealing to anyone with information or who may have witnesses any suspicious activity in the area over the past three months to contact them at Buncrana Garda station.