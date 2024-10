Investigations are continuing into a crash involving an ambulance earlier this month in Letterkenny.

Shortly before 6:10pm on Saturday evening, October 5th a minor collision occurred between an ambulance while responding to an emergency and a white jeep at the Polestar roundabout.

The wing mirrors of both vehicles collided.

The driver of the ambulance was not in a position to stop at the time.

Gardai are appealing to the driver of the jeep to contact them in Letterkenny.