Irish peacekeepers “safe and accounted for” following attack on UNIFIL headquarters in Lebanon

There are no major injuries reported after a rocket attack on a UNIFIL headquarters in southern Lebanon.

The attack was carried out at the base in Naqoura this afternoon, with UNIFIL saying some peacekeepers suffered minor injuries after a vehicle workshop burst into flames.

The group has opened an investigation into the incident and say the rocket was likely fired by Hezbollah.

Up to 12 Irish peacekeepers are stationed at the headquarters and the Defence Forces say “all Irish personnel are safe and accounted for.”