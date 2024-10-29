Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man in his 60s dies following Kerrykeel RTC

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision at Kerrykeel, Co.Donegal on Tuesday, 29th October 2024.

The single vehicle collision, involving a car, occurred at approximately 3.30pm on the Shore Road at Kerrykeel. The driver of the car, a man aged in his 60s, was fatally injured.

The local coroner has been notified, and arrangements will now be made for a post-mortem examination.

The road will remain closed overnight and a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators will be completed tomorrow.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Advertisement

Advertisement
