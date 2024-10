A new scheme to address retrospective costs for defective apartments has been launched on a pilot basis.

Owners who bought defective apartments or duplexes during the Celtic Tiger years can now get reimbursed for certain work already carried out.

Around 100 thousand apartments are defective, due to what the Housing Minister describes as ‘shoddy workmanship’.

Minister, Darragh O’Brien, says one third of properties have already been reimbursed.