TCS signs 15 year contract with Department of Social Protection

Tata Consultancy Services which is based in Donegal has signed a 15-year contract with the Department of Social Protection to implement the new Auto Enrolment Retirement Savings Scheme, “My Future Fund.”

This scheme will provide 800,000 workers with a digital, user-friendly platform to enrol in and manage their retirement savings seamlessly.

The company says with operations supported by TCS’ Global Delivery Centre in Donegal, the initiative will also create new opportunities for local employment and skills development.

Deepak Chaudhari, Country Head of TCS Ireland says the contract with the Department of Social Protection further strengthens the company’s commitment to the region.