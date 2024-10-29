Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

TCS signs 15 year contract with Department of Social Protection

Tata Consultancy Services which is based in Donegal has signed a 15-year contract with the Department of Social Protection to implement the new Auto Enrolment Retirement Savings Scheme, “My Future Fund.”

This scheme will provide 800,000 workers with a digital, user-friendly platform to enrol in and manage their retirement savings seamlessly.

The company says with operations supported by TCS’ Global Delivery Centre in Donegal, the initiative will also create new opportunities for local employment and skills development.

Deepak Chaudhari, Country Head of TCS Ireland says the contract with the Department of Social Protection further strengthens the company’s commitment to the region.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Top Stories

Over 140 properties affected by Rossgeir power outage

29 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Scheme to address retrospective costs for defective apartments launched on pilot basis

29 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Kerrykeel to Portsalon road to remain closed overnight

29 October 2024
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – October 29th

29 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Top Stories

Over 140 properties affected by Rossgeir power outage

29 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Scheme to address retrospective costs for defective apartments launched on pilot basis

29 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Kerrykeel to Portsalon road to remain closed overnight

29 October 2024
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – October 29th

29 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Irish peacekeepers “safe and accounted for” following attack on UNIFIL headquarters in Lebanon

29 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Detectives in Derry issue appeal for information following sexual assault in city centre

29 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube