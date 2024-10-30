ATU President calls for TUs to be able to fully deliver on promise to North West

The President of the Atlantic Technological University is calling on the Government and policymakers to enable it fully deliver on its promise to the North West.

Dr Orla Flynn says it’s vital the current constraints on the ATU are lifted and the same tools afforded to other universities are available.

She says it’s essential the ATU can access funds to deliver facilities and be able to develop affordable student accommodation.

Dr Flynn says the appointment of professors is key to enhancing the North West: