Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

ATU President calls for TUs to be able to fully deliver on promise to North West

The President of the Atlantic Technological University is calling on the Government and policymakers to enable it fully deliver on its promise to the North West.

Dr Orla Flynn says it’s vital the current constraints on the ATU are lifted and the same tools afforded to other universities are available.

She says it’s essential the ATU can access funds to deliver facilities and be able to develop affordable student accommodation.

Dr Flynn says the appointment of professors is key to enhancing the North West:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

orla flynn
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU President calls for TUs to be able to fully deliver on promise to North West

30 October 2024
roads policing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai disappointed at high number of speeding detections over the Bank Holiday weekend

30 October 2024
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Investigations continuing into crash in Inver

30 October 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

orla flynn
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU President calls for TUs to be able to fully deliver on promise to North West

30 October 2024
roads policing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai disappointed at high number of speeding detections over the Bank Holiday weekend

30 October 2024
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Investigations continuing into crash in Inver

30 October 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 October 2024
Speed Limits
News, Top Stories

More than 2,000 drivers detected speeding over Bank Holiday Weekend

30 October 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Women connection with sexual assault in Derry

30 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube