Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Natures Farmers Episode 6

In Nature Farmers, Mary Brophy meets a number of farmers across Donegal who are farming with Nature. As the country experiences terrible declines of our wildlife, from birds to insects to wildflowers, we’ll hear how these farmers are creating or restoring habitats on their land. In some of Donegal’s most beautiful landscapes, discover how the county is an important refuge for precious species.

“It’s definitely a sea-change in my thinking. I started to think more about the environment, more about nature…. I wish I had done something sooner, rather than later but maybe it’s not too late yet.”

In this final episode of the series, Mary and Cathal discover how much life is now present in his soil. James Breslin is concerned about how quiet his clover swards have been this year and if the balance had tipped too far in the wrong direction.Mary and Boyd explore the space winter grazing has made for wildlife, as all of our farmers reflect on how things could change for the better – for both farmers and
nature.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Top Stories

roads policing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai disappointed at high number of speeding detections over the Bank Holiday weekend

30 October 2024
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Investigations continuing into crash in Inver

30 October 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 October 2024
Speed Limits
News, Top Stories

More than 2,000 drivers detected speeding over Bank Holiday Weekend

30 October 2024
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

